WATCH: Trump vows to retaliate against Iran – ‘Going to hit them hard’

President Trump stated that sanctions against the Iranian regime are beginning to bite and promised that the U.S. will respond to Iran’s attack on the U.S. base in Jordan.

President Trump says the United States will respond to the Iranian missile attack on U.S. forces overnight.

“We’re going to hit them hard,” President Trump told Fox News. “There will be a response.” pic.twitter.com/sjLOLSxm4g

— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) August 31, 2026