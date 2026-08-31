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WATCH: Trump vows to retaliate against Iran – ‘Going to hit them hard’

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President Trump stated that sanctions against the Iranian regime are beginning to bite and promised that the U.S. will respond to Iran’s attack on the U.S. base in Jordan.

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