Israel readying for increased holiday travel

View of Ben Gurion International Airport on July 8, 2025. (Photo by Moshe Shai/FLASH90)

The leading destinations during the holiday period are anticipated to be Greece, Cyprus, the United States, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

Israel’s Airports Authority has completed preparations for what is expected to be a record-breaking travel period during September and the Tishrei holidays, with more than 3 million passengers anticipated to pass through the country’s airports and border crossings.

The preparations include significant staffing increases at Ben Gurion Airport and border terminals, along with enhanced management presence throughout the holiday period.

Ben Gurion Airport is projected to handle approximately 2.5 million passengers, while Ramon Airport near Eilat expects around 81,000 travelers and Haifa Airport anticipates 60,000.

An additional 500,000 passengers are expected to cross through land border terminals to Sinai and Jordan.

The figures reflect a substantial increase in passenger traffic. During August, Ben Gurion processed approximately 2.65 million passengers, a notable rise compared to previous periods.

The Airports Authority has expanded its workforce to manage the anticipated volume.

Peak Days and Uman Flights

Dedicated charter flights to Uman, Ukraine, where tens of thousands of Jewish pilgrims gather annually for Rosh Hashanah at the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, will operate from Sunday, September 6, through Thursday, September 17.

Peak travel days during the holiday period are expected on September 10, 17, 22, and 25, when Ben Gurion could process approximately 100,000 passengers daily across roughly 600 flights.

On September 10, the eve of Rosh Hashanah, more than 100,000 international passengers are expected to pass through Ben Gurion.

The leading destinations during the holiday period are anticipated to be Greece, Cyprus, the United States, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates.

Land border crossings are projected to handle around 500,000 passengers throughout September and the holiday period.

The Rabin crossing in the Arava is expected to process approximately 190,000 travelers, the Allenby Bridge crossing about 153,000, the Taba crossing around 100,000, and the Jordan River crossing approximately 55,000.

Traveler Recommendations

The Airports Authority has issued guidance for passengers ahead of the busy period.

Officials recommend checking in advance which terminal flights depart from, completing online check-in from home, and printing baggage tags at self-service kiosks.

Passengers traveling with carry-on luggage only who have completed self-check-in are advised to use the fast-track lane in Section W at Terminals 1 and 3.

The authority has also issued a special reminder to military reservists and security personnel to carefully verify they have not left ammunition or weapon parts in their luggage before arriving for flights.

“At the Airports Authority and all our facilities, we work around the clock so that every passenger’s experience is safe, efficient and pleasant,” officials stated.

“The joint efforts of all parties are reflected in the professional and comprehensive preparations we are conducting, including readiness and reinforcements at all Airports Authority facilities.”

The authority extended New Year wishes to all travelers and hopes for an enjoyable holiday.