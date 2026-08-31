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WATCH: Netanyahu – ‘I persuaded the US to help target Iran itself’

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Prime Minister Netanyahu revealed that after planning against Iran for over four decades, he needed to convince both the American and Israeli political echelons to target Iran itself rather than just its proxies, the strategy that was ultimately adopted.

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