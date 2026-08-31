WATCH: Netanyahu – ‘I persuaded the US to help target Iran itself’

Prime Minister Netanyahu revealed that after planning against Iran for over four decades, he needed to convince both the American and Israeli political echelons to target Iran itself rather than just its proxies, the strategy that was ultimately adopted.

"Without this, nothing would have been accomplished."

Tonight on Channel 14, @Netanyahu tells @YinonMagal that Israel's mega-moves against Iran (not just its proxies) would not have been possible without the United States.

Therefore, he says, the role of the Israeli prime… pic.twitter.com/n3WBG6dif4

— C14 News | EN (@c14english) August 30, 2026