Greece to buy $3.6 billion Israeli air defense network

The project will link several Israeli weapons systems through a single command-and-control network.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Greece is moving ahead with a $3.6 billion air defense network built around Israeli technology, combining systems designed to intercept ballistic missiles, rockets, aircraft and drones while replacing much of Athens’ aging Russian-made arsenal.

The agreement for the “Achilles Shield” is expected to be signed with Israel’s Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv following three years of discussions.

The project will link several Israeli weapons systems through a single command-and-control network.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will supply David’s Sling, designed to intercept heavy rockets and ballistic missiles, along with SPYDER systems for defense against UAVs and drones.

Israel Aerospace Industries will provide its Barak MX system to counter aircraft and missile threats.

The different components will be connected through AI-powered command-and-control software that will assess incoming threats and coordinate the appropriate response.

Greece’s existing Patriot batteries will also be incorporated into the network, creating a layered air defense system.

Achilles Shield will allow Greece to phase out much of its Russian-built air defense equipment, including S-300 and Tor-M1 systems, which have become increasingly difficult to maintain.

Greek companies are expected to carry out at least 25% of the project, representing more than 700 million euros in work.

The agreement also includes transfers of source code aimed at allowing Greece to retain national operational control over the system.

The deal is nearing completion as Israel and Greece assess the security implications of the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan. Achilles Shield itself predates that pact, having been under discussion for three years.

Both Israel and Greece regard the Mecca agreement as a direct security threat, though for different reasons. Israel is concerned that the pact’s NATO-style collective defense provision could limit its military freedom of action.

Greece is concerned that Turkey’s ambitions could be strengthened by Saudi financial resources and Pakistani strategic depth.

The agreement would move Greece’s planned air defense modernization into the implementation stage while expanding its defense cooperation with Israel.