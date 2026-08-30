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WATCH: CAIR official – ‘Israel lobby uses dark money to extinguish light of Allah’

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CAIR official Ayman Aishat urged Muslims in Dearborn to use their influence, naming the city as a strategic location, while accusing pro-Israel lobbyists of using “dark money” to extinguish the light of Allah.

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