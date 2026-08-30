WATCH: CAIR official – ‘Israel lobby uses dark money to extinguish light of Allah’

CAIR official Ayman Aishat urged Muslims in Dearborn to use their influence, naming the city as a strategic location, while accusing pro-Israel lobbyists of using “dark money” to extinguish the light of Allah.

#ICYMI: CAIR Official Ayman Aishat at Virginia Mosque Sermon: Israel Lobby Gives “Dark Money” to Corrupt Politicians to Extinguish the Light of Allah – They Are Losing Their Power Grip in America; Dearborn Is Now One of the Most Influential Places in America pic.twitter.com/sEcffosL0h — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 30, 2026