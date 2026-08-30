Christian lawmakers ask Trump to open legal pathway for Jewish Canadians facing antisemitism

More than 2,000 Jewish Canadians have expressed interest in relocating because of safety concerns, the letter said.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A coalition of Christian lawmakers, religious leaders and civic figures asked President Donald Trump to create an expedited legal pathway for Jewish Canadians seeking to move to the United States because of antisemitic persecution or fears for their safety.

The National Association of Christian Lawmakers (NACL) sent the request to Trump on Thursday, calling on his administration to use existing refugee, humanitarian and visa authorities while preserving US security and admissibility standards.

More than 2,000 Jewish Canadians have expressed interest in relocating because of safety concerns, the letter said.

The signatories pointed to harassment, vandalism, intimidation, threats and violence directed at Jewish schools, synagogues, businesses, institutions and families since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks.

NACL asked Trump to instruct the State Department and Department of Homeland Security to develop a process covering Jewish Canadian nationals and their immediate family members who have experienced persecution or can credibly demonstrate fears based on their Jewish identity or faith.

The proposed pathway would maintain identity verification and criminal history, medical and security screening requirements while allowing families to remain together.

The coalition also urged the administration to coordinate with state and local governments, Jewish organizations, churches, nonprofits and employers prepared to help families after their arrival.

Jewish and Christian leaders in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have offered assistance in resettling Jewish Canadian families, the letter said. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has separately told Trump that the state would welcome Jewish families who legally enter the United States.

“For generations, America has served as a refuge for people fleeing religious persecution,” the letter said. “We urge you to ensure that, consistent with federal law and the security interests of the United States, that door remains open to our Jewish brothers and sisters in Canada who need it today.”

NACL founder and President Jason Rapert signed the appeal along with former US ambassador at large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, state legislators, religious leaders and other civic figures.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, congressional leaders and several US senators and representatives.