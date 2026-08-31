Police uncover Iranian-linked espionage case involving Haifa-area minors August 31, 2026 (Shutterstock)(Shutterstock)Police uncover Iranian-linked espionage case involving Haifa-area minors Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/police-uncover-iranian-linked-espionage-case-involving-haifa-area-minors/ Email Print Together they carried out security-related tasks, including spray-painting anti-government graffiti, photographing strategic sites in central Israel, and attempting to recruit additional minors. By Gil Tanenbaum, TPS Israel Police solved a security case involving several minors, residents of the Haifa and Krayot area, who maintained ongoing contact with a foreign agent working on behalf of Iranian intelligence, following a covert investigation. The case began with the arrest of a minor at Ben Gurion Airport on suspicion of espionage and contact with a foreign agent. The investigation found the initial contact was established while the suspect was searching for a job online. The foreign agent used a “gradual approach,” starting with seemingly innocent tasks such as distributing flyers, before demanding full identification through photographs. As the connection deepened, the suspect recruited a second minor. Together they carried out security-related tasks, including spray-painting anti-government graffiti, photographing strategic sites in central Israel, and attempting to recruit additional minors. The suspects received monetary payments totaling a few thousand Shekels. graffitiIranspy