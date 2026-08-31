Escalation imminent? Iran attacks US base in UAE

Tehran claims American forces and helicopters at a UAE base were targeted by Iranian attack drones.

By World Israel News Staff

The Iranian military said Monday morning that it had launched a drone attack on a U.S. military base in the United Arab Emirates, just hours after Tehran attacked an American base in Jordan with ballistic missiles.

The reported attack on Al Minhad Air Base came amid a renewed escalation between Washington and Tehran, marking what Iran described as retaliation for an overnight US strike on Larak Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Iranian military, U.S. forces and helicopters stationed at Al Minhad were specifically targeted by the drones. The claim was carried by Iranian state-controlled media outlets.

Iran’s embassy in India also posted a video on X purporting to show drones being launched from an undisclosed location in Iran and claimed that the projectiles were headed toward the American base in the Emirates.

“America’s ‘secure’ Al Minhad base in the #UAE just got a visit from Iranian attack drones,” the embassy wrote.

The White House and Pentagon did not immediately verify the Iranian reports. The United Arab Emirates likewise did not immediately comment on whether an attack had occurred or whether any damage or casualties had been reported.

Iran said the drone attack was carried out in response to an overnight American strike on Larak Island, a strategically located island near the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials said rocket launchers used to target vessels transiting the critical maritime passageway had been positioned on the island.

Tehran claimed that the U.S. attack killed both Iranian military personnel and civilians.

“The U.S. regime and all parties complicit in preparing and executing these unlawful acts bear full responsibility for the consequences of America’s renewed aggression, ongoing naval blockade, and economic warfare against Iran,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The reported exchange represents a significant escalation after a period in which direct fighting between the United States and Iran had largely subsided.

The Iranian military’s announcement came only hours after Tehran launched a separate attack on a US military base in Jordan, firing at least five ballistic missiles toward the American facility. Jordanian authorities said the missiles were intercepted and destroyed, while US officials characterized the incident as a major attack.

Iran’s latest claims of attacks in the UAE and Jordan could signal that Tehran is once again expanding the geographic scope of its retaliation against American military assets in the Middle East.