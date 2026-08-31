WATCH: 18 Palestinians busted attempting to smuggle into Israel August 31, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-18-palestinians-busted-attempting-to-smuggle-into-israel/ Email Print Israeli border police discovered 18 Palestinians concealed in a hidden double compartment beneath a truck’s undercarriage, attempting to infiltrate Israeli territory. **מטורף ככה מכנסים שב״חים לתוך שטח מדינת ישראל.. צפו בסרטון** *תיעוד: 18 שוהים בלתי חוקיים הוסלקו בדופן כפולה בגחון משאית – במעבר מזמוריה, לוחמי מג״ב ירושלים ועוטף ירושלים עצרו את המשאית עם השב״חים בתום מרדף* pic.twitter.com/x0RJOtRuIb — מה חדש. What’s new❓ (@Gloz111) August 31, 2026 Israel Border PolicePalestinian infiltrationSmuggling