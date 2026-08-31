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WATCH: Trump profusely defends his actions against Iran – ‘Very evil people’

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President Trump stated that without his actions against Iran, Israel and the Middle East would cease to exist, adding that anyone asked about Iran not having nuclear weapons agrees with him.

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