WATCH: Trump profusely defends his actions against Iran – ‘Very evil people’ August 31, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-profusely-defends-his-actions-against-iran-very-evil-people/ Email Print President Trump stated that without his actions against Iran, Israel and the Middle East would cease to exist, adding that anyone asked about Iran not having nuclear weapons agrees with him. .@POTUS: "Iran is the number one leading state sponsor of terror… They cannot have a nuclear weapon." pic.twitter.com/XmfAxTcFvT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 31, 2026 Donald TrumpIranNuclear weapons