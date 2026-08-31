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WATCH: Bessent reveals regime officials are worrying about the plunging economy

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the Iranian regime and its elected officials are now openly complaining about the deteriorating state of the economy following the launch of “Operation Economic Outcast,” a U.S. campaign aimed at crippling Iran’s finances.

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