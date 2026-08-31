WATCH: Bessent reveals regime officials are worrying about the plunging economy

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the Iranian regime and its elected officials are now openly complaining about the deteriorating state of the economy following the launch of “Operation Economic Outcast,” a U.S. campaign aimed at crippling Iran’s finances.

Sec. Bessent on Iran: "Between [Operation Economic Outcast] and the blockade, they are cut off. We are starting to see their elected leadership openly complain about the state of the economy… In my experience with people like this, the main thing they care about is their head… pic.twitter.com/qrVFbCVxdt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 31, 2026