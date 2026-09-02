Hezbollah launches two drones in ceasefire violation

The Israeli Air Force retaliated with strikes on the Nabatieh area in southern Lebanon.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Air raid sirens sounded overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in communities along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, marking the first such alerts in the Galilee Panhandle region in approximately two months.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that warnings were activated in the communities of HaGoshrim, Ma’ayan Baruch, and Kfar Yuval following concerns about a hostile aircraft entering Israeli airspace from Lebanese territory.

According to the military’s official statement, air defense units launched interceptors toward a suspicious aerial target believed to have crossed from Lebanon into Israel.

The incident represents another violation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon and indicates continued attempts by Hezbollah to threaten Israeli forces and civilians.

The results of the interception attempt are under investigation, and no casualties were reported.

Military officials clarified that the rocket and missile alert sirens were triggered as part of the interception efforts against two explosive drones launched by Hezbollah

Lebanese media outlets reported Israeli strikes in the Ali al-Taher area of southern Lebanon.

According to these reports, the strikes were an Israeli response to Hezbollah’s launches.

In recent days, the IDF has targeted Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon, responding to an attempted terrorist operation against Israeli forces operating in the security zone.

The IDF emphasized in its statement that it “will not allow the Hezbollah terrorist organization to harm the citizens of the State of Israel or its forces, and will continue to act to remove threats.”