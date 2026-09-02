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WATCH: IDF strikes Nabatieh in response to Hezbollah drone attacks

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The IDF struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, after the terrorist organization launched two explosive drones toward IDF forces on the Ali Taher ridge, one of which was intercepted.

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