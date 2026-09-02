WATCH: IDF strikes Nabatieh in response to Hezbollah drone attacks

The IDF struck Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, after the terrorist organization launched two explosive drones toward IDF forces on the Ali Taher ridge, one of which was intercepted.

חיזבאללה שיגר שני רחפני נפץ לעבר כוחותינו הפועלים במרחב הביטחוני: צה”ל תקף תשתיות טרור של הארגון בתגובה ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה שיגר במהלך הלילה שני רחפני נפץ לעבר כוחות צה”ל במרחב רכס עלי טאהר, הלוחמים ירו לעבר אחד הרחפנים ויירטו אותו. אין נפגעים לכוחותינו >> pic.twitter.com/KhX4Ea81Ms — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 2, 2026