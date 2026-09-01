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WATCH: Secretary Bessent – Strait of Hormuz will become ‘worthless’ waterway

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that while fears regarding the Strait of Hormuz are understandable in the current situation, in the years coming it will be considered a worthless waterway, as oil will move over land.

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