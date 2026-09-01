WATCH: Trump balks at reporter who asked if he’d nuke Iran

President Trump, speaking to reporters, slammed one of them for asking if he would ever use a nuclear bomb on the Islamic Republic, calling it a stupid question and ending the interview.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump ERUPTS after a reporter asks him if he might nuke Iran, saying he’d NEVER do that

He then told the press to LEAVE the room

“I would never say that, but the answer is yes, I rule out nuclear. NO reason for it. WHAT A STUPID QUESTION that is,… pic.twitter.com/u8fhYqP0QH

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 31, 2026