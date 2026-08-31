Turkish FM calls Netanyahu ‘enemy of humanity,’ denies Mecca Pact targets Israel

Fidan urged the international community to “fight against the Netanyahu threat.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the mutual defense pact between Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is not aimed at Israel or any other country, even as he accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of threatening security and humanity and called for international action against him.

Fidan said the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, under which an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all, was designed as a defensive framework rather than as a response to a particular state.

“The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is not directed against a specific country,” Fidan said, adding that the participating countries are considering establishing a “reciprocal alliance that is capable of solving problems and is open to expansion.”

Fidan also said the agreement was compatible with Turkey’s existing defense commitments.

“The Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is based on the principle of defense and complements the NATO alliance,” he said.

His comments on the pact came alongside sharp criticism of Netanyahu. Fidan called the Israeli prime minister “an enemy of security and humanity,” accused him of having “committed the crime of genocide” and urged the international community to “fight against the Netanyahu threat.”

The remarks follow increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Israel from senior Turkish officials as relations between the two countries have deteriorated following the Gaza war and expanding regional friction. Turkey has also completely suspended trade with Israel.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly attacked Israel and Netanyahu, calling Israel a “Zionist terrorist organization” and comparing Netanyahu to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin. Erdogan has also publicly praised Hamas terrorists as martyrs.

The Turkish president has gone further by raising the possibility of military intervention against Israel. Erdogan said Turkey could act “just as we entered Karabakh and Libya.”