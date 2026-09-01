Dee family survivor marries in slain mother’s wedding dress

Tali Dee is blessed by her father, Rabbi Leo Dee, at her wedding (Screenshot/X)

The emotional ceremony paid tribute to Tali Dee’s mother and sisters, who were murdered in a Palestinian terror attack.

By World Israel News Staff

The daughter of a family devastated by a brutal Palestinian terror attack in 2023 wore her slain mother’s wedding dress when she married on Monday.

Tali Dee wed Ariel Rosenfeld while wearing the dress her mother, Lucy Dee, had worn when she married Tali’s father, Rabbi Leo Dee.

Lucy and two of Tali’s sisters, Rina and Maia, were murdered by a Palestinian terrorist who opened fire on their car at point-blank range in April 2023.

The wedding ceremony included numerous tributes to Tali’s slain mother and sisters. A playlist featured songs associated with the murdered family members, while an embroidered canopy above the chuppah bore the names of Lucy, Rina and Maia.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Tali said her fiancé had deliberately chosen the third anniversary of the murders to propose to her.

“Three years ago, I could have never imagined where I would be… and now three years later to be [engaged], to show and to prove to everyone that no matter how many people try to bring us down… we’re still going to bring more life into the world,” she told the outlet.

The Dee family’s tragedy began in April 2023, when they set out on a trip to northern Israel in two separate vehicles. Lucy was driving one car with her daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, while Leo drove a second vehicle carrying Tali and her brother Uri. Another daughter, Keren, was not on the trip.

As the family traveled, a Palestinian terrorist drove up alongside Lucy’s vehicle and opened fire, striking the car repeatedly. Maia and Rina were killed at the scene.

Lucy survived the initial attack but remained in critical condition in the hospital for several days. She was eventually declared brain dead and taken off life support. Her organs were donated, saving the lives of other people.

The family, originally from the United Kingdom, had immigrated to Israel and settled in Efrat, a Jerusalem-area community in the Gush Etzion region.

The ceremony also came after another major milestone for the family. In September 2025, two and a half years after Lucy, Maia and Rina were murdered, Rabbi Leo Dee remarried Canadian-born Aliza Teplitsky.