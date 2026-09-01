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WATCH: Huckabee praises Israel, touts its innovation

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US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, speaking at the 2026 RJC Summit, listed dozens of world-changing inventions from Israeli minds, calling on critics of the Jewish state to boycott the technologies if they actually meant it.

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