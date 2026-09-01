WATCH: Huckabee praises Israel, touts its innovation

US Ambassador Mike Huckabee, speaking at the 2026 RJC Summit, listed dozens of world-changing inventions from Israeli minds, calling on critics of the Jewish state to boycott the technologies if they actually meant it.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee:

The people who say, “I hate Israel. I want nothing to do with it.” Okay, fine. Give up car navigation, give up your cell phone, give up the thumb drive.

Oh, and by the way, let’s throw in: give up seedless watermelon, cherry tomatoes… pic.twitter.com/uBtdSGNhJi

— Clash Report (@clashreport) August 31, 2026