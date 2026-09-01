US embassies across Middle East urge ‘heightened vigilance’ as fighting resumes

Other alerts cautioned that airspace could close suddenly and flights could be canceled or significantly delayed.

By World Israel News

US embassies and consulates across the Middle East issued new security alerts Tuesday, warning American citizens to take additional precautions as US forces carried out another round of strikes against Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The US Embassy in Qatar instructed Americans to shelter in place until further notice, while diplomatic missions in Israel, Jordan, Bahrain and Oman increased their security levels.

Other alerts cautioned that airspace could close suddenly and flights could be canceled or significantly delayed.

Americans were urged to “exercise heightened vigilance” and prepare for disruptions as tensions in the region continued. The State Department also warned that Iran and its allies could target US citizens, businesses and diplomatic facilities around the world.

The advisories coincided with a new US military operation against Iran. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had begun striking IRGC targets, while Iranian media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Sirik, Chabahar and Konarak.

A senior US official said the attacks were retaliation for strikes on American bases. US forces also acted after Iranian attempts to attack commercial vessels and American military personnel in the region.

The latest military action followed President Donald Trump’s threat to “hit hard” after Iran launched ballistic missiles at US forces in Jordan. Tehran fired the missiles in response to an American strike on Larak Island.

Trump warned Iran following Tuesday’s strikes that further retaliation would bring a stronger US response.

“The strikes are large and powerful, and they come in response to their failed attempt to lay naval mines in the strait, as well as the firing of eight missiles toward our military base in Jordan – which were successfully intercepted,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“If the failed state of Iran responds to this justified attack, it will get hit again with much greater and harder force, but that won’t be the biggest attack of all – that one is waiting in the barrel, and when it’s over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”