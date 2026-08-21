WATCH: I would’ve done it again 100 times,’ says Trump on attacking Iran August 21, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-i-wouldve-done-it-again-100-times-says-trump-on-attacking-iran/ Email Print President Trump stated his actions against Iran were highly effective in thwarting nuclear and ballistic missile threats, declaring he would do it again a hundred times, underscoring his firm conviction. .@POTUS on Iran: "We had no choice, and I would've done it again 100 times. They cannot have a nuclear weapon — and they won't be having a nuclear weapon." pic.twitter.com/4f2wdYsuj1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 21, 2026 Donald TrumpIranNuclear weapons