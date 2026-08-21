WATCH: I would’ve done it again 100 times,’ says Trump on attacking Iran

President Trump stated his actions against Iran were highly effective in thwarting nuclear and ballistic missile threats, declaring he would do it again a hundred times, underscoring his firm conviction.

.@POTUS on Iran: "We had no choice, and I would've done it again 100 times. They cannot have a nuclear weapon — and they won't be having a nuclear weapon." pic.twitter.com/4f2wdYsuj1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 21, 2026