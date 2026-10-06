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WATCH: Dearborn imam praises Oct. 7 massacre – ‘A glorious success’

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Dearborn Islamic scholar Usama Abdulghani told his congregation the October 7 massacre was a “glorious success,” praising the Hamas assault as a commando mission that nearly toppled Israel.

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