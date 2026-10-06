WATCH: Dearborn imam praises Oct. 7 massacre – ‘A glorious success’ October 6, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-dearborn-imam-praises-oct-7-massacre-a-glorious-success/ Email Print Dearborn Islamic scholar Usama Abdulghani told his congregation the October 7 massacre was a “glorious success,” praising the Hamas assault as a commando mission that nearly toppled Israel. Michigan Shiite Islamic Scholar Usama Abdulghani Praises October 7 Attack as a Glorious Success: Israel Would Have Collapsed in a Week Without the West Taking Over Command Roles in the Israeli Army https://t.co/Ccr64lxR54 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 6, 2026 DearbornHamasOct. 7th massacre