WATCH: Hamas releases footage of Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar during war

Nearly two years after his elimination and almost three years since the Oct. 7 massacre, Hamas released footage of former leader Yahya Sinwar directing terror operations against IDF forces in Gaza.

New footage shows Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, accompanying fighters and participating in combat operations. He is seen alongside Anis Ismail Al-Darbi in the Rafah Brigade’s operational area. https://t.co/7uNVhMP8sA — Suppressed Man (@SuppressedMan) October 5, 2026