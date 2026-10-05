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WATCH: Hamas releases footage of Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar during war

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Nearly two years after his elimination and almost three years since the Oct. 7 massacre, Hamas released footage of former leader Yahya Sinwar directing terror operations against IDF forces in Gaza.

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