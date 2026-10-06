US evacuated B-1 bombers from Britain over planned Iranian drone attack – report

Following foiled bomb plot against UK airbase used by American Air Force, US evacuates strategic bombers from Britain amid reports of planned Iranian drone strike.

By World Israel News Staff

The United States abruptly evacuated all 12 B-1 bombers stationed at RAF Fairford after intelligence indicated Iran may have been preparing a complex drone attack against the aircraft and American personnel at the British airbase.

The suspected operation was allegedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and was believed to be part of a broader plan that could have used several methods to attack the base, where hundreds of American personnel were stationed.

The B-1 Lancer bombers were rapidly flown back to the United States over the weekend as Washington concluded that leaving the highly valuable aircraft at Fairford presented an unnecessary risk.

Vice President JD Vance said Monday that the Pentagon acted “out of an abundance of caution trying to protect our guys.”

“We do feel with some confidence that the Iranians are trying to do what the Iranian state has done for 49 years, which is engage in acts of terrorism against the United States and against a lot of other people as well,” Vance said.

“So, we are being extremely cautious.”

President Donald Trump separately confirmed that the withdrawal was prompted by a specific threat rather than a routine rotation of aircraft.

“They didn’t fly out by accident,” Trump told reporters.

“There were some threats,” he said. “And rather than tempting the enemy — we’ll capture the enemy and beat the enemy, but why should we leave them there?”

Trump added that the aircraft had simply been repositioned.

“So we moved them around a little bit, not very far,” he said.

Intelligence behind the decision reportedly pointed to the possibility of an attack using drones against the B-1s and the American crews supporting them.

Officials also examined the possibility of a vehicle-borne explosive attack and a diversionary operation near Fairford intended to draw security resources away from the base or facilitate a larger strike.

One scenario under consideration reportedly bore similarities to Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb, the audacious 2025 attack in which drones concealed inside vehicles and structures were transported deep into Russian territory and launched near military airfields, destroying or damaging high-value Russian aircraft.

Such a model would allow relatively inexpensive drones launched from close range to bypass many of the defenses intended to protect a military installation from conventional long-range attacks.

The withdrawal came days after five British nationals were arrested in the vicinity of RAF Fairford following reports of suspicious activity involving several white vans.

The men, all in their 20s, had traveled from London. Police discovered containers of petrol in the vehicles but said they did not find explosive devices.

The five were initially detained over suspected explosives offenses and preparation of terrorist acts before being released on strict bail conditions as the counterterrorism investigation continued.

A sixth suspect — a 27-year-old dual British-Iranian national — was subsequently arrested in London on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism. He was also later released on bail while remaining under investigation.

None of the six has been charged.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has publicly said authorities believe Tehran may have played a role in the events surrounding the base.

“There are strong indications that Iran played a part in what happened over the weekend at RAF Fairford,” Burnham said.

“We will say more in due course but we can confirm … that we believe Iran to have played a part.”

Iran has categorically denied involvement.

The alleged plot comes after the IRGC publicly warned that British facilities being used by American forces to attack Iran could be treated as legitimate military targets.

RAF Fairford, in Gloucestershire, has been one of the most important American bomber facilities in Europe and has played a role in US operations during the war with Iran.

Its long runway and infrastructure allow it to accommodate heavy US strategic aircraft, including the B-1, B-52 and other long-range bombers.

The B-1s stationed there had recently participated in American strikes against Iranian targets, making the aircraft and their crews particularly prominent potential targets for Tehran.

Despite the sudden evacuation, the British government has maintained that the installation remains secure.

Asked whether Fairford was safe, Downing Street said it was, while British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting said the country has “tried and tested approaches to defend our bases around the country and throughout the world.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has taken a more cautious public position on the relationship between the arrests and the aircraft withdrawal, declining to directly connect the two.

“The Department of War is constantly reallocating resources where they need to be,” Rubio said, noting that routine rotations also occur.

“We’ve documented what happened last week. I wouldn’t directly tie that to the move that was made.”