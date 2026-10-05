Anti-Israel protests expected to surge worldwide around Oct. 7 anniversary

Anti-war activists protest outside the White House during a pro-Palestinian demonstration for a ceasefire in Gaza, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

The ministry classified New York, Los Angeles, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Melbourne, Sydney, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Athens, Milan, Rome, Barcelona, Paris, Istanbul, Bangkok, Bogotá, and Santiago as the highest-risk locations.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Anti-Israel protests and solidarity events are expected to increase worldwide around the third anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, according to a report released Monday by Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism.

The ministry’s National Situation Room identified 262 events in 37 countries scheduled between Oct. 1 and Oct. 14, with the largest concentration expected during the weekend following Oct. 7.

The ministry classified 87 of the events—about one-third—as posing a medium or high level of risk.

The United States has the highest number of identified events, with 45, followed by Spain with 40, Australia with 21, the United Kingdom with 19, and Italy with 16. Germany and Canada each have 14 events, while France has 10 and the Netherlands eight.

The report said the concentration of demonstrations over the weekend is expected, in part, to maximize participation as well as public and media exposure.

The ministry classified New York, Los Angeles, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Melbourne, Sydney, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Athens, Milan, Rome, Barcelona, Paris, Istanbul, Bangkok, Bogotá, and Santiago as the highest-risk locations.

According to the report, 45 of the scheduled events are expected to take place near an Israeli embassy, consulate, or other property identified with Israel.

Hamas attacked communities in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking 252 Israelis and foreigners hostage in Gaza.