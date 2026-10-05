US gives Israel green light to strike pro-Iranian militias in Iraq, report says

U.S. Marine stands post in the American Embassy Compound in Iraq (CENTCOM)

U.S. Marine stands post in the American Embassy Compound in Iraq (CENTCOM)

The IDF and Mossad have completed preparations for possible airstrikes and rapid operations targeting headquarters and weapons depots of Iran-backed groups.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The United States has reportedly given Israel greater freedom to strike pro-Iranian militias in Iraq by removing restrictions on Israeli air operations around the country, Eram News reported, citing Western officials.

The report said the IDF and Mossad have completed preparations for possible airstrikes and rapid operations targeting headquarters and weapons depots belonging to Iran-aligned armed groups. Israel has not officially confirmed the reported plans.

Western officials cited by Eram News said Washington had been informed of Israeli plans aimed at preventing pro-Iranian militias from establishing a stronger presence in Iraq.

The US is also expected to reinforce its defenses in the region and prepare for possible retaliation from the militias, according to the report.

The reported change comes days after US forces completed their withdrawal from Iraq.

American troops departed their final bases on September 30, concluding the military mission launched in 2014 as part of the campaign against ISIS. Forces remaining with the regional mission were transferred to Jordan, where operations against ISIS in Syria continue.

Israel is particularly concerned that Iraq could become an important part of the land corridor between Iran, Syria and Lebanon, according to the Western officials.

They said Iran transfers advanced weapons, including ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, through the route, along with logistical and financial support for regional militias.

Israeli plans described in the report include potential action against supply routes through Iraq to prevent the country from becoming a logistical base supporting Iran’s regional presence.

The developments come as Iraq’s government seeks to place weapons throughout the country under state authority.

Iraqi reports cited by Eram News said major pro-Iranian militias, including Kataib Hezbollah and the Harakat al-Nujaba movement, have resisted the effort.

Baghdad has extended the deadline for resolving the militias’ status and incorporating their fighters into state institutions.

Some flexibility reportedly remains over light and medium weapons, while strategic arms, including missiles and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, remain under the armed factions’ control.