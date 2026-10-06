Escalation ahead? US to bolster troops, military assets in Israel

Israeli officials warn adversaries understand any new attack would trigger an aggressive response.

By World Israel News Staff

The U.S. military is planning to increase its troop presence and assets in Israel in the coming weeks, as tensions across the Middle East continue to rise amid the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, escalating rhetoric from Tehran and Washington, and Saudi Arabia’s fight against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen.

There are currently some 3,000 U.S. military personnel in Israel, including forces tasked with operating advanced air defense systems, according to a report by the Hebrew-language outlet Walla.

The report said additional U.S. troops and aircraft are expected to arrive in Israel in the near future “as part of preparations for an escalation in the Middle East.”

The expected U.S. buildup comes as Israel prepares for the possibility of a sudden conflict with Iran that could rapidly escalate, Walla reported.

The IDF is working to identify regime targets that could be struck in Iran if a new round of conflict breaks out, along with additional potential targets on Iranian soil.

A senior Israeli security source told Walla that Israel’s adversaries are also weighing ways to influence the upcoming national elections, which are scheduled to take place at the end of October, in an effort to sway the outcome.

However, the official said Israel’s enemies are wary of triggering a broader confrontation that could provoke forceful Israeli retaliation.

“They understand that the Israeli response this time will be extremely aggressive,” the official said.

Another security source told Walla that Israel is closely monitoring developments across the region, including possible cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

The Gulf states could coordinate more closely in confronting the threat posed by the Iran-backed Houthis, who have repeatedly targeted oil infrastructure in the region.

The source said there is growing sentiment among Gulf states that “those who do not join the confrontation against the Houthis now will remain alone and face their attacks accordingly.”