Israel braces for possible Hamas, Hezbollah attacks as election nears

Israeli security officials warn that Iranian proxy groups like Hamas and Hezbollah may be planning major attacks on Israel before or during this month’s election.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli security officials are preparing for the possibility that Hamas, Hezbollah or other enemies could attempt a major terrorist attack — potentially including a kidnapping — as Israelis prepare to vote later this month, Israel Hayom reported Monday, amid heightened concern that simultaneous incidents could ignite several fronts at once.

The security situation was described to government ministers as tense across all active theaters, with officials warning that Hamas continues to maintain capabilities for offensive operations and is examining possible attacks despite the severe losses it suffered during the Gaza war.

“We are wary of the possibility of an attack or kidnapping during the elections,” security officials said.

Israel is scheduled to hold its Knesset election on October 27.

Senior security officials have been warning for days that the risk could grow as election day approaches.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly acknowledged the concern during a visit to the Tel Nof Air Force base last week.

“There are signs that leading up to the elections, our enemies will try to attack us,” Netanyahu said.

He then issued a warning directly to Israel’s adversaries.

“Don’t mess with us,” he said. “Our long arm will reach you anywhere, and at any time.”

The warning prompted demands from opposition leaders that the intelligence behind Netanyahu’s comments be shared with them to establish that the threat assessment was based on concrete security considerations rather than election politics.

Former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, one of Netanyahu’s principal challengers in the election, called for opposition leader Yair Lapid to receive an immediate briefing.

“This is necessary to ensure that this is indeed a genuine threat and not a political maneuver intended to undermine the electoral process,” Eisenkot said.

“Israel’s security must never be conflated with the election campaign,” he added. “Not even for appearances’ sake.”

But subsequent reporting from the security establishment has indicated that the concern extends beyond Netanyahu’s public remarks.

Officials believe both Hamas and Hezbollah could see an attack — particularly one involving the capture of an Israeli soldier or civilian — as a way to create a national crisis at an exceptionally politically sensitive moment.

One security official cautioned that Israeli planning cannot assume its enemies will make decisions Israel considers rational.

The enemy does not always accurately calculate the consequences of its actions or anticipate Israel’s response, the official said, “and for that we need to be prepared.”

The concern is particularly acute along Israel’s northern front.

Israeli forces continue to operate along the so-called yellow line in southern Lebanon, where military officials fear Hezbollah could attempt to plant explosive devices near routes and army positions, attack Israeli patrols or exploit a momentary weakness to stage a raid.

The nightmare scenario for commanders is a kidnapping.

Troops have consequently been instructed to regard a Hezbollah abduction attempt as a standing operational possibility rather than an exceptional scenario that would become relevant only after a specific intelligence warning.

Military officials are also concerned that Hezbollah’s surveillance drones could help the terrorist organization identify an exposed patrol or vulnerable position before launching an attack.

The IDF has intensified cooperation between ground forces and the Air Force in recent weeks, drilling rapid strikes and close air support against sudden attacks at multiple points along the northern front.

Israel has also assembled an extensive target bank in southern Lebanon and deeper inside the country that could be struck rapidly if Hezbollah launches a significant attack.

The military’s preparations reflect lessons drawn from October 7, 2023, when Hamas exploited Israeli assumptions about the group’s intentions and launched a surprise invasion from Gaza, killing some 1,200 people and abducting 251.

The IDF has since placed far greater emphasis on the possibility of surprise attacks and on simultaneously responding to threats from multiple theaters.

A major surprise exercise conducted last month tested precisely such a scenario.

The drill simulated terrorist infiltrations occurring almost simultaneously in northern Israel, Judea and Samaria and communities near Gaza, alongside missile strikes on the Tel Aviv area and other emergencies in the civilian rear.

One scenario involved between 10 and 15 terrorists infiltrating Kibbutz Hanita from the north. Forces in Judea and Samaria simultaneously confronted a simulated attack on Route 60 and an infiltration into Shiloh, while southern forces dealt with rocket fire, mass casualties and hostile forces seizing three communities near Gaza.

The Air Force practiced rapidly moving an entire battalion from central Israel to the south while simultaneously preparing fighter aircraft and expanding drone operations.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said at the time that Israel was facing “a tense and explosive period across all fronts” and that the military’s baseline posture had become readiness for a surprise attack.

“The exercise today is also a message to our enemies: The IDF is capable, prepared and alert to defend the State of Israel, and prepared to act quickly and strike powerfully anyone who tries to harm us,” Zamir said.

“Our message is clear — anyone who tries to harm the State of Israel and its citizens will encounter a determined, prepared and alert IDF and will pay a very heavy and immediate price.”

Gaza remains one of the central areas of concern.

Although Hamas lost much of its senior leadership and military infrastructure during the war, Israeli officials say the group has continued rebuilding forces and preserving the ability to carry out localized attacks.

The current assessment is that Hamas remains operationally prepared for offensive activity and could view a kidnapping as particularly valuable.

The capture of even a single Israeli could immediately reshape the country’s political and security agenda, revive the hostage issue that dominated Israeli politics for years after October 7 and confront the government with another high-stakes prisoner negotiation.