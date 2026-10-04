Palestinian principal arrested for glorifying terrorism

The principal, showing no remorse, called the terrorists “heroes of Palestine.”

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

Police from the Ma’ale Adumim station, together with Border Police fighters from the Judea and Samaria division, raided a school in the village of al-Eizariya overnight following intelligence that pointed to incitement and terror glorification inside the building.

The forces entered the school in a planned operation to locate and remove all incitement materials before they could reach more students.

Officers from the Ma’ale Adumim station, Gilad unit fighters, and Border Police troops took part in the raid.

The video released from the scene shows the forces moving through classrooms and offices, opening cupboards, bags, and drawers, and pulling out hate posters and propaganda materials.

Among the items seized was a large display board featuring a map of Israel marked with “occupied zones,” alongside photographs of arch-terrorists and senior terrorists, including Yahya Sinwar, Yasser Arafat, and other attackers.

Police also found posters opposing Israeli law, Palestinian Authority flags, protest materials, and photographs of Israeli security forces.

During questioning at the scene, officers confronted the school principal, a resident of al-Eizariya in her 50s, with the materials found in the classrooms and asked her to identify the men in the photographs.

The principal, showing no remorse, answered confidently that they were “heroes of Palestine.”

Based on her statement and the incriminating evidence collected at the site, the principal was arrested and taken to the Ma’ale Adumim station for interrogation.

Following questioning on the incitement and support for terror, she was remanded in custody.

Police emphasized that operational and intelligence activity will continue with determination across all areas to prevent incitement and block content that encourages terror, on the understanding that such materials form a direct infrastructure for attacks on human life and state security.