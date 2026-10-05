IDF intel: 2/3 of Oct. 7 terrorists hunted down, eliminated

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that terrorists responsible for the October 7 attack are “living on borrowed time.”

By World Israel News Staff

Three years after the Hamas-led October 7 massacre, approximately two-thirds of the terrorists who invaded Israel that day have been killed by the Israeli military, a senior intelligence official told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his security cabinet.

Of the roughly 6,000 terrorists who crossed into southern Israel from Gaza on October 7, 2023, some 4,000 have been killed by the Israel Defense Forces, Maj. Gen. Shlomi Binder, head of the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate, said during a security cabinet meeting on Sunday evening, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post.

Binder said that approximately 2,000 of the terrorists who participated in the invasion remain alive and at large in Gaza. He warned that those terrorists should expect to face the same fate as their fellow infiltrators.

“There are 2,000 remaining, and we will get to every last one of them,” Binder said.

The figures come as Israel continues pursuing members of the Hamas-led force that invaded the country, despite a ceasefire agreement brokered by the Trump administration in October 2025.

The ceasefire brought an end to major hostilities and included the release of all remaining Israeli hostages, both living and deceased, held in Gaza. However, Israeli forces have continued targeting terrorists who participated in the October 7 invasion.

According to the Post, at least 420 terrorists who took part in the October 7 onslaught have been killed by the Israeli military since the ceasefire went into effect a year ago.

The October 7 attack was the bloodiest day in Israel’s history, with Hamas-led terrorists invading communities and military bases along the Gaza border, killing approximately 1,200 people and abducting hundreds of others.

At a memorial event on Monday marking the third anniversary of the massacre, Netanyahu vowed that those responsible for the attack and the captivity of Israeli hostages would eventually face consequences.

“In Gaza there will not be any Hamas rule,” Netanyahu declared. “Everyone who was involved in the attack against us, everyone who held our hostages, is living on borrowed time.”

Netanyahu added that “we will reach them, as we reached the others,” stressing that Israel continues to carry out operations targeting terrorists involved in the October 7 attack.