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WATCH: Anti-Israel protest leader Mahmoud Khalil dodges demand to condemn Hamas again

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Mahmoud Khalil called a CNN request to condemn Hamas “silly,” claiming it is a litmus test used to force Palestinians into a “black and white” yes or no answer.

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