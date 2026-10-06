WATCH: Anti-Israel protest leader Mahmoud Khalil dodges demand to condemn Hamas again October 6, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protest-leader-mahmoud-khalil-dodges-demand-to-condemn-hamas-again/ Email Print Mahmoud Khalil called a CNN request to condemn Hamas “silly,” claiming it is a litmus test used to force Palestinians into a “black and white” yes or no answer. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/LuFVG1A0W3gxyegY.mp4 anti-IsraelFree PalestineHamasMahmoud Khalil