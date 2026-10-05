Shin Bet involved in pilot interrogation; crew members cleared

Investigators are seeking to determine whether Hammami carried out the attack as a “lone wolf,” was affiliated with a group or received assistance from others.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel has concluded that no other flydubai FZ1073 crew members were involved in Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami’s attempt to crash the aircraft in a terror attack last Wednesday, Channel 12 reported, as the Shin Bet participates in his interrogation in the United Arab Emirates.

Hammami attacked the flight captain with a cockpit emergency axe Wednesday while the flydubai flight was traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. About 174 Israelis were aboard the plane.

The Shin Bet, also known as the Israel Security Agency, is participating in Hammami’s interrogation by authorities in the United Arab Emirates, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Investigators are seeking to determine whether Hammami carried out the attack as a “lone wolf,” was affiliated with a group or received assistance from others.

Hammami has said his motive was revenge for the “genocide in Gaza,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

His intended target was Ben-Gurion Airport, where he planned to crash the aircraft, the report said. Hammami also had an alternative target if he could not carry out that plan: a US military base in Jordan.

The Israeli assessment matches the findings of UAE investigators, who also determined that other members of the flight crew were not involved, according to Channel 12.

The crew had come under suspicion among some of the Israelis aboard the aircraft after passengers restrained Hammami during the attack. Crew members subsequently instructed them to untie the co-pilot, raising concerns among passengers about possible collusion.

Crew members said they had been shocked and rattled by the attack as it unfolded.

Israeli authorities continue to examine whether Hammami had any outside connections or assistance. The investigation has so far found no involvement by the other members of the flydubai crew, according to the conclusions shared by Israeli and UAE investigators.