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WATCH: Sen. Rick Scott defends US actions against Iran – ‘Not a war of choice’

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Sen. Rick Scott defended America’s actions against Iran, rejecting claims of a war of choice, and conceded prices are high but said he’d rather not be killed by a nuclear weapon.

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