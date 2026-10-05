WATCH: Sen. Rick Scott defends US actions against Iran – ‘Not a war of choice’ October 5, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-rick-scott-defends-us-actions-against-iran-not-a-war-of-choice/ Email Print Sen. Rick Scott defended America’s actions against Iran, rejecting claims of a war of choice, and conceded prices are high but said he’d rather not be killed by a nuclear weapon. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/Ro_2a6Hrh-pcwaEq.mp4 gasIranNuclear weaponsrick scott