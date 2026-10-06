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WATCH: IDF destroys 1.5 kilometer underground tunnel in northern Gaza

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IDF troops destroyed a 1.5 kilometer underground terror route in northern Gaza, east of the Yellow Line, as forces keep clearing terror infrastructure in Israeli-held territory.

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