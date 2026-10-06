WATCH: IDF destroys 1.5 kilometer underground tunnel in northern Gaza October 6, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-destroys-1-5-kilometer-underground-tunnel-in-northern-gaza/ Email Print IDF troops destroyed a 1.5 kilometer underground terror route in northern Gaza, east of the Yellow Line, as forces keep clearing terror infrastructure in Israeli-held territory. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/nXSqbAzgZgbXparR.mp4 GazaHamasIDF