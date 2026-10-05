IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba terrorist tied to Turkish aid group

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike at the Ghaith Camp west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, January 31, 2026. (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

In recent weeks, the IDF has targeted several of Hamas’ remaining senior commanders, further dismantling the terror group’s leadership.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday that it had killed Saqr Nabil Musa Qaisi, whom it identified as a Hamas Nukhba Force terrorist who infiltrated Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, in a strike in the Khan Yunis area.

The IDF also identified Qaisi as a director of the Turkish humanitarian organization Deniz Feneri and accused him of using his position to employ Hamas operatives and provide financial support to the terrorist group.

The military further alleged that the organization maintains ties with senior Hamas figures.

Qaisi had continued advancing terrorist activity against Israeli troops and civilians and working to restore Hamas capabilities in violation of the ceasefire, according to the military.

🔴TERRORIST POSING AS HUMANITARIAN AID WORKER ELIMINATED: Saqr Nabil Musa Qaisi, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas. The terrorist infiltrated Israel during the October 7 Massacre. He also served as the director of the Turkish organization Deniz Feneri, which presents itself as a humanitarian aid organization but in practice maintains ties with senior figures in Hamas’ leadership and with elements within the Turkish leadership. Recently, and throughout the war, the terrorist advanced terrorist activities against Israeli civilians & IDF troops and worked to restore Hamas’ capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorist was eliminated in order to remove the threat he posed. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 4, 2026

IDF kills Hamas commander, observation-unit operative in Gaza

Also on Sunday, the IDF said it had killed Hamas “military-wing” commander Muad Gamal Abu Nuseira in a strike in the Khan Yunis area and, a day earlier, Mahmoud Ibrahim Dib Alyan, an operative in Hamas’s observation unit.

Alyan had recently been advancing terrorist activity against Israeli troops near the Yellow Line and working to restore Hamas capabilities, the IDF said, describing it as a systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement.

IDF confirms strike on top Hamas leader in Gaza

The IDF on Saturday night confirmed that it had targeted Ali Ahmed al-Amoudi, the deputy chairman of Hamas’s political bureau and the terror group’s senior leader in the Gaza Strip.

“The results of the strike are under review,” the military stated.

“The strike was carried out while the terrorist was in an apartment used by the Hamas terrorist organization for terror activities,” according to the IDF.

“Prior to the aerial strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions.”

Al-Amoudi is considered to be one of the terrorist organization’s most senior surviving leaders.

Al-Amoudi was involved in decision-making leading up the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the IDF said.

Before the Hamas-led invasion of Israel, he headed the organization’s information and media department.

He was apprehended by Israeli forces in 2004 and sentenced to life in prison. In 2011, al-Amoudi was released as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange agreement.

IDF slays two commanders of Islamic Jihad’s rocket array in Gaza

The IDF killed two operatives of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, the military said on Saturday.

They were targeted in separate strikes in Gaza City, the IDF said.

The first was Ahmed Mahmoud Harb Ramlawi, a commander in the rocket array of the Shejaiya Battalion in the “military” wing of PIJ, according to the army.

The second was Munir Ibrahim Masr, head of a PIJ anti-tank missile cell.

The two men have been involved of late in restoring the PIJ’s capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement, the IDF said.