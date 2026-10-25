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WATCH: IDF eliminates two terrorists who funneled millions to Hamas

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In Gaza, the IDF killed two terrorists who funneled millions of shekels from Iran and Turkey to Hamas’s military wing.

The Israeli military also bombed three Hamas weapon depots in central Gaza.

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