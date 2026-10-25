WATCH: IDF eliminates two terrorists who funneled millions to Hamas October 25, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-eliminates-two-terrorists-who-funneled-millions-to-hamas/ Email Print In Gaza, the IDF killed two terrorists who funneled millions of shekels from Iran and Turkey to Hamas’s military wing. The Israeli military also bombed three Hamas weapon depots in central Gaza. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/Dl0wxr0MrA5WiYQe-online-video-cutter.com_.mp4 GazaHamasterror fundsweapon depots