Netanyahu orders Hebron closure, prepares Judea and Samaria lockdown after terror attack

Scene of shooting attack, near Tarqumiyah in the Hebron district of Judea, September 1, 2024. (Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

IDF sources assessed that they planned to continue beyond the junction and carry out a larger attack on Route 35, where many civilians travel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered Hebron cordoned off and entry to and exit from Judea and Samaria blocked beginning Friday morning after five people were wounded in a terror attack carried out by two Hamas terrorists in the area.

“I have instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately impose a closure on the city of Hebron and prepare for a full lockdown of all of Judea and Samaria, beginning today,” Netanyahu said, adding that the IDF would conduct extensive waves of arrests.

“We will pursue Hamas terrorists and those who send them, wherever they are and at any time,” Netanyahu said. “You have nowhere to hide.”

The IDF said earlier Friday that both terrorists involved in the attack had been killed. No other terrorists were involved.

The two Palestinian terrorists were traveling in a car toward the Yehuda junction with an M4 machine gun and a pistol.

IDF sources assessed that they planned to continue beyond the junction and carry out a larger attack on Route 35, where many civilians travel.

After encountering a significant military presence at the Yehuda junction checkpoint, the terrorists realized they could not pass through and attacked the soldiers there instead, according to the IDF sources. Around four soldiers were initially at the site.

Investigators found a large quantity of ammunition in the terrorists’ vehicle. The IDF and Shin Bet are examining whether the two belonged to a small, self-contained cell or whether the amount of ammunition indicates links to a larger terror cell.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment following the attack with the commander of Central Command, the head of the Operations Directorate and other commanders.

“A large amount of ammunition was found in the vehicle in which the terrorists arrived, the swift action of the fighters prevented a more severe attack,” Zamir said.

Zamir approved a siege of Hebron and additional villages in the area and ordered intensified intelligence efforts and additional arrests.

The IDF has significantly increased its deployment in Judea and Samaria ahead of the October 27, 2026 Knesset elections. Zamir and senior defense officials ordered the measures in response to increased intelligence alerts, potential multi-front escalation and security concerns surrounding the elections.