Why is Hamas threatening another Oct. 7-style invasion of Israel?

The reported threat recalls the October 7, 2023, massacre that killed approximately 1,200 people in Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Hamas is threatening to launch another mass invasion of Israeli territory, reminiscent of the October 7, 2023, massacre, according to an Israeli television report.

Channel 13 reported Saturday evening that Hamas leaders had delivered the threat during a meeting with UN humanitarian coordinator Ramiz Alakbarov at his office in Gaza. The terror group’s representatives reportedly asked Alakbarov to transmit their message directly to Israeli officials.

Alakbarov subsequently conveyed the threat to Maj. Gen. Yoram Halevy, head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Halevy documented the warning in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, according to the report.

Senior Hamas officials “claimed that IDF activity in the Gaza Strip, the moving of the Yellow Line, and the cancellation of the [Palestinian] elections by the Palestinian Authority are leading Hamas to lose control in the field, and clarified that they are unwilling to accept the continuation of this situation,” Halevy wrote, according to Channel 13.

“Against this backdrop, they threatened that, as they see fit, Hamas is ready to again carry out an attack such as the October 7 attack, and that it is prepared to act in this vein on any front in which this becomes possible — in the State of Israel, in Judea and Samaria, and abroad,” the letter continued.

“This is an unusual threat message, which hasn’t been previously conveyed in this level of bluntness and directness,” Halevy stressed.

The reported threat comes as the ceasefire and peace plan brokered by President Donald Trump last October has largely stalled. The agreement requires Hamas to disarm, but the terror group has been slow to fulfill that commitment.

With Hamas yet to lay down its weapons, Israeli troops have remained deployed in parts of the Gaza Strip. Israel has also continued conducting targeted strikes against Hamas operatives, actions that have further inflamed tensions with the terror group.