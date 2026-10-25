Iran threatens to destroy energy, civilian targets if attacked

A black plume of smoke rises from a warehouse at the industrial area of Sharjah City in the United Arab Emirates following reports of Iranian strikes in Dubai, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Despite losses in previous rounds of fighting, Iran is believed to retain the ability to damage regional energy and internet infrastructure.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran has warned that it could target critical energy and civilian infrastructure across the Middle East if the United States and Israel resume strikes against the Islamic Republic, as negotiations remain stalled and tensions over the Strait of Hormuz blockade continue to escalate.

Tehran has reportedly communicated both publicly and through private diplomatic channels that any renewed U.S. or Israeli attack could trigger retaliation extending beyond American military assets. Potential targets could include airports, oil pipelines, and other critical infrastructure in countries hosting U.S. military bases.

Yadollah Javani, deputy head of political affairs for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said in a public statement that undersea internet cables were among the potential targets, according to reports. Damage to these cables could disrupt communications and trade across the region.

Farzin Nadimi, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute, told The Wall Street Journal that Iran increasingly views expanding its potential targets as its most effective response if it comes under attack.

Despite damage to its weapons stockpiles during previous rounds of fighting, Iran “certainly” retains “the capability to inflict major damage to the region’s energy and internet infrastructure,” Nadimi said.

However, he warned that such attacks could carry severe consequences for Tehran itself.

“if Iranians do that, they’ll most likely lose their own in reciprocal attacks,” Nadimi said.

Sina Toossi, an Iran expert at the Center for International Policy, said the country’s strategic thinking appears to be shifting toward a more aggressive approach to deterrence.

“The consensus in Tehran now believes that deterrence requires imposing immediate, sustained and substantial costs on its adversaries,” Toossi told the Journal.

The increasingly confrontational rhetoric comes amid growing speculation that the United States, Israel, and Iran could return to direct military confrontation. Senior officials from all three countries have made public statements in recent weeks suggesting that renewed hostilities remain a possibility.

Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department has reportedly evacuated some embassy personnel and their families from several Middle Eastern countries while retaining essential staff, citing the growing threat posed by Iran.