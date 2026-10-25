IDF launches multi-front military exercise involving four divisions and Air Force

Part of the Operations Directorate’s preplanned 2026 training schedule, the exercise will bring heavier movement of security forces, military vehicles, and aircraft.

By David Israel, TPS

The IDF launched a major exercise on Sunday involving the Judea and Samaria Division, the 98th Division, the 96th Division, the 210th Division, and the Air Force.

The drill runs Sunday and Monday across northern and central Israel, aiming to sharpen readiness to defend communities and counter escalating threats on multiple fronts.

Troops will rehearse operational procedures and apply lessons from the war, with a focus on tighter coordination between ground forces and the Air Force.

Part of the Operations Directorate’s preplanned 2026 training schedule, the exercise will bring heavier movement of security forces, military vehicles, and aircraft in areas under the Northern and Central Commands.

The IDF stressed there is no security incident or immediate threat.

It follows a string of large drills.

In November 2025, the Judea and Samaria Division and the newly formed 96th Division trained together for the first time, running more than 40 scenarios with support from over 180 Air Force aircraft.