US has finalized plans for Iran strikes – report

US military has completed planning for new Iran strikes after midterms.

By World Israel News Staff

The US military has prepared several options for renewed attacks against Iran that could be launched after the November 3 midterm elections, according to a report published Saturday by The Hill, as President Donald Trump weighs another military campaign against the Islamic Republic amid stalled diplomatic negotiations.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees American military operations in the Middle East, has developed plans for additional strikes that could be implemented if Trump authorizes them, sources familiar with the preparations told The Hill.

A second source confirmed that CENTCOM had prepared several operational options for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, emphasizing that Trump intends to keep all possibilities available until he makes a final decision.

A Pentagon official declined to address the reported preparations directly, saying the Defense Department’s “job is to develop and present military options to the President.”

“We don’t speculate on hypothetical situations or future operations,” the official added.

The report follows revelations earlier this week that American and Israeli military planners have been preparing for a potentially intensive new campaign against Iran, with possible targets including nuclear facilities, ballistic missile and drone infrastructure, and energy installations.

According to a New York Times report published Thursday, US and Israeli forces have also intensified preparations for renewed combat, including military exercises involving aircraft operating over Iraq.

Hegseth visited Israel earlier this week for an unannounced meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the two reportedly discussed the possibility of additional strikes and reviewed intelligence concerning Iran.

Speaking to reporters in Wisconsin afterward, Hegseth praised Israel’s military capabilities and reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

The latest preparations come as the Trump administration seeks to increase pressure on Tehran, which has resisted American demands concerning its nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz despite months of economic sanctions, a naval blockade and previous military operations.

Gregory Brew, an Iran analyst at Eurasia Group, told The Hill that he believes Washington is increasingly likely to resume attacks after the midterm elections, citing frustration over the failure of negotiations to produce substantial Iranian concessions.

Other analysts have questioned whether additional strikes would succeed in forcing Tehran to change course, warning that Iran’s leadership has demonstrated an ability to withstand sustained military and economic pressure.

The White House has publicly insisted that the US will not launch new attacks before the November 3 vote.

“The United States will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the midterm elections,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told ABC News on Thursday.

Israeli officials familiar with the military planning have similarly indicated that a renewed campaign is likely to begin after the American elections, although they stressed that the decision remains Trump’s.

“The only question is the timing,” one Israeli source told ABC News.

However, the possibility of earlier military action was raised Friday by US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who said strikes could occur as soon as the weekend.

“Could there be a strike this weekend? Absolutely,” Barrack said in an interview with podcaster Mario Nawfal.

Trump subsequently distanced himself from the ambassador’s remarks, telling reporters he knew nothing about the possibility of an imminent attack.

At a campaign rally in Florida later Friday, the president again threatened military action if Iran failed to reach an agreement with Washington.

“We may do another little Operation Epic Fury, or they will agree,” Trump told supporters.

The US has meanwhile continued strengthening its military presence in the Middle East, including the deployment of additional naval vessels and thousands of personnel. American officials have also taken precautions against possible Iranian retaliation, including reducing diplomatic staffing in several regional countries.