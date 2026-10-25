‘I wanna blow up a synagogue’ – Utah man charged over antisemitic bomb plot

Skyler AJ Rose, a 22-year-old suspect from Utah arrested over threats to bomb a synagogue. (X)

22-year-old Utah man faces hate crime charges after he threatened to blow up a synagogue and assembled an arsenal of pipe bombs and firearms.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A 22-year-old Utah man has been indicted on federal hate crime and explosives charges after allegedly threatening to blow up a synagogue, with investigators discovering six pipe bombs and multiple firearms at his home, the US Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Skyler AJ Rose of Ogden was indicted by a federal grand jury in Salt Lake City on October 21 on charges including attempted commission of a hate crime, possession of an unregistered destructive device, and threatening to kill or injure people and destroy a building using explosives.

According to court documents, Rose allegedly posted a series of threats on social media on December 23, 2025, including a message declaring, “I wanna blow up a synagogue.”

“I’ll have to take a couple Jews out with me then,” Rose also wrote, adding: “Death to Israel!!!”

“When the power goes out I must hunt the Jews,” he wrote in another post.

In another, he praised Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

“Greetings from America. Death to all Jews I will devote my life to killing you. heil hitler!”

“Death be upon you Jews for I bring fire and brimstone.”

Federal investigators traced the threatening posts to an IP address associated with Rose’s residence. The FBI subsequently contacted the Ogden City Police Department, which helped identify Rose as the owner of the social media account.

A search of his home uncovered six functional improvised explosive pipe bombs, an additional inert device, and materials that could be used to manufacture more explosives. Authorities also recovered two AK-47-style assault rifles, ammunition, firearm magazines, and a cellphone.

Investigators later examined the phone and discovered evidence that Rose had searched online for a synagogue near his location in November 2025, approximately one month before posting the threats.

The device also contained hundreds of cached images and screenshots depicting child sexual abuse material, according to the Justice Department.

Rose has also been charged with receipt and possession of child pornography.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said the indictment had prevented a potentially deadly attack on Jewish worshippers.

“Today’s indictment stops in its tracks an alleged plan to carry out a violent attack on a synagogue,” Dhillon said.

US Attorney Melissa Holyoak for the District of Utah condemned threats against religious institutions and credited cooperation between federal and local law enforcement for preventing potential violence.

FBI Salt Lake City Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls similarly emphasized the importance of protecting religious freedom and responding rapidly to threats of violence.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office and the Ogden City Police Department, with assistance from several local and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and county bomb squads.