WATCH: Museum honoring Iraqi Jewish community opens in Baghdad October 24, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-museum-honoring-iraqi-jewish-community-opens-in-baghdad/ Email Print A museum honoring Iraq’s ancient Jewish community, which has all but vanished, opened in Baghdad at the site of the former Shamash Jewish School, founded in 1928, and displays clothing, holy books, and ritual objects. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/XV23uSWD-zU0Ky7Z.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/rEv1w5KvCIagCMlL.mp4 IraqJewish communitymuseum