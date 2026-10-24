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WATCH: Museum honoring Iraqi Jewish community opens in Baghdad

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A museum honoring Iraq’s ancient Jewish community, which has all but vanished, opened in Baghdad at the site of the former Shamash Jewish School, founded in 1928, and displays clothing, holy books, and ritual objects.

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