WATCH: Drone footage reveals IDF demolitions near site of deadly Hebron attack October 25, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-drone-footage-reveals-idf-demolitions-near-site-of-deadly-hebron-attack/ Email Print The IDF demolished several structures near the site of last week’s deadly Hebron shooting, where two Palestinian terrorists opened fire on the checkpoint and killed two soldiers. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/K8EhCoqJHQTl3krk.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/UjNWWM838M_ZG-a8.mp4 Hebronhome demolishmentIDFTerror Attack