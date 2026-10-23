Iranian lawmaker urges authorization of nuclear weapons if US attacks Iran

Iranian centrifuges from a 2021 video released by the state-run Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting TV. (IRIB via AP, File)

Jokar also called for Iran to immediately suspend its cooperation and obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if the US carries out another strike.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A senior Iranian lawmaker called on the Islamic Republic’s leadership Thursday to authorize the use of nuclear weapons for deterrence if the United States attacks Iran again and to suspend Tehran’s commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Mohammad-Saleh Jokar, head of the Iranian parliament’s Internal Affairs Committee, said nuclear weapons should be permitted for national defense in the event of another U.S. attack.

“I ask the Islamic Republic’s authorities, in defense of the country and for the purpose of deterrence, to permit the use of deterrent weapons, including nuclear weapons, in the event of a US attack on Iran,” Jokar said on Thursday.

Jokar also called for Iran to immediately suspend its cooperation and obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if the United States carries out another strike.

He warned countries in the region against allowing U.S. forces to operate from their territory or airspace in an attack on Iran, saying such cooperation would bring a “harsh response” and force those countries to “pay a heavy price”.

Jokar’s remarks come during continuing military tensions and an ongoing war. Iran is not currently understood to possess an active nuclear device, but several influential hardline lawmakers have called for a change in the country’s official nuclear doctrine to pursue a weaponized deterrent.

Such a change would depart from a long-standing religious edict by the Supreme Leader banning the development of nuclear weapons as forbidden in Islam.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday responded to President Donald Trump’s suggestion that Washington could take further military action to complete its objectives against Tehran.

“Last time you wanted to ‘finish the job’, Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too,” Araghchi wrote on social media.

Araghchi also accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of seeking to draw the United States into another conflict with Iran for personal political reasons.

“Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail, whatever the consequences for Israel-let alone POTUS,” he added.