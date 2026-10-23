‘We kept returning fire’: Soldier describes Hebron terror attack

IDF troops at the site of a terror attack near Hebron in which two Israelis were wounded. (X Screenshot)

As the engagement continued, the soldier used his personal mobile phone to summon help, making calls to alert other forces to the attack.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

A combat soldier involved in Friday morning’s terror attack at a Mount Hebron traffic junction recounted how a terrorist struck his helmet with gunfire as he and his comrades returned fire, describing the shootout that continued until reinforcements arrived.

“At one point, when I popped up, he hit my helmet. I ducked my head,” the soldier told The Press Service of Israel, “We heard a few rounds being fired nearby. We immediately took cover behind the concrete barrier.”

The soldier also described helping a comrade who struggled during the exchange of fire.

“The guy next to me started having a bit of a panic attack. I began calming him down while we kept returning fire,” he recounted.

As the engagement continued, the soldier used his personal mobile phone to summon help, making calls to alert other forces to the attack.

Five Israelis were injured in the attack.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, a terrorist arrived at the junction in a vehicle bearing Israeli license plates before opening fire on soldiers.

Two terrorists were killed by responding troops.

A military source told TPS-IL that, according to initial details, the soldiers thwarted a major attack planned against civilians ahead of Tuesday’s elections.

The wounded were evacuated to Jerusalem-area hospitals.

Two were in critical condition, two in moderate condition, and one sustained mild injuries.

Security forces launched a manhunt for possible additional terrorists following the shooting.