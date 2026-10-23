NBC’s outrageous media bias exposed in twisted coverage of Palestinian terror attack

NBC repeatedly softened its description of Palestinian terrorists while shifting its coverage of a deadly shooting attack toward Israeli “settler violence,” Netanyahu’s election campaign and Palestinian grievances.

By World Israel News Staff

NBC News published an outrageously slanted account of Friday morning’s shooting attack near Hebron, repeatedly using ‘cautious’ language to describe the Palestinian terrorists while shifting much of the focus to Israeli “settler violence,” the olive harvest and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reelection campaign.

Five people were wounded in the attack near the Yehuda Junction in southern Judea, including two who were critically injured.

The two Palestinian terrorists were armed with an M16 rifle and a handgun, according to the IDF. A large quantity of ammunition was also discovered in their vehicle, which military officials said was intended for a larger-scale attack.

Footage from the attack shows the gunmen opening fire in the area as vehicles traveled along the road, while additional footage documented the ensuing prolonged gun battle with Israeli forces.

The two terrorists were ultimately eliminated by Israeli troops. At least one was reportedly affiliated with Hamas.

Yet NBC’s headline framed the incident this way:

“Israel orders ‘full lockdown’ of West Bank after military kills 2 accused of attack”

NBC’s own lead photograph made the wording even more striking.

The image originally displayed prominently at the top of the article shows one of the armed terrorists carrying an assault rifle during the firefight with Israeli forces.

Yet NBC’s caption described him simply as: “An armed man walks with an assault rifle during a fire exchange with Israeli forces at the northern checkpoint of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Friday.”

NBC subsequently changed the lead photograph.

Gone was the striking image of the armed Palestinian gunman carrying his assault rifle. In its place, NBC featured a photograph dominated by three armed IDF soldiers walking through the scene.

The new caption read:

“Israeli army soldiers walk towards the bodies of two armed Palestinian men after a fire exchange at the northern checkpoint of Hebron in the occupied West Bank on Friday.”

Once again, the terrorists were reduced to “armed Palestinian men,” while Israeli soldiers were placed front and center.

The change further tilted the visual framing of the story away from the Palestinian terrorists who carried out the shooting and toward the Israeli military response. NBC had an extraordinary photograph showing one of the attackers armed in the middle of the firefight. It replaced it with Israeli soldiers approaching the terrorists’ bodies.

The framing continued throughout the article.

NBC’s opening paragraph reported that Israel’s military “killed two Palestinians accused of launching an attack that injured five people near the city of Hebron.”

Several paragraphs later, the terrorists were described simply as “two people.”

“The order came hours after the Israeli military said it had killed two people after a shooting attack in which at least five people were reported injured,” NBC wrote.

The network later referred to them as “the two people alleged to have launched the attack.”

That language stands in sharp contrast to the available evidence surrounding the attack. Israeli emergency responders reported arriving while gunfire was still underway, and the IDF said the attackers were carrying an M16 rifle and handgun.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said the amount of ammunition discovered in their vehicle indicated that the terrorists had intended to carry out an even more serious attack.

“The quick action of the soldiers prevented an even more serious attack and additional harm to civilians and security forces,” Zamir said.

“A large quantity of ammunition was found in the vehicle in which the terrorists arrived at the scene, which was intended to be used to carry out an attack on a larger scale.”

But after briefly describing the shooting, NBC quickly turned its attention elsewhere.

“The deadly incident comes just days before a crucial election that will decide whether Netanyahu can hold on to power,” the network wrote in its second paragraph.

The very next paragraph declared:

“There has been a recent surge in Israeli settler violence and military activity in the West Bank centered on the start of the olive harvesting season, with Palestinians, activists and American journalists among those attacked and detained.”

NBC then illustrated its coverage with a large photograph of a Palestinian man standing next to a smoldering olive tree reportedly set on fire near Turmus Ayya a week earlier.

The image had no connection to Friday’s shooting attack near Hebron.

The article went on to devote substantial space to alleged Israeli settler violence, the Palestinian olive harvest, the detention of Democratic congressional candidate Brad Lander, alleged theft of Palestinian olives and criticism of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

NBC cited United Nations statistics on settler attacks and highlighted allegations that some had occurred “under the protection of, or with the participation of, Israeli forces.”

It also told readers that Netanyahu’s government “has backed settler expansion in the West Bank despite international condemnation.”

Meanwhile, NBC provided little detail about the terrorists’ weapons, the large stockpile of ammunition discovered in their vehicle or the IDF’s assessment that the soldiers had prevented a much larger attack.

The network also repeatedly tied the shooting and Israel’s response to Tuesday’s election.

NBC noted that Netanyahu has made security a central theme of his campaign and said his government had “repeatedly warned of potential attacks by the country’s ‘enemies’ in the lead-up to the election, without providing evidence.”

The line was published in an article about the very thing NBC said Israel had warned about “without providing evidence”: an armed attack just days before the election.

Terrorists opened fire, Israelis were critically wounded, and footage captured the attack and ensuing gun battle. Yet NBC repeatedly softened its description of the attackers while filling its report with unrelated allegations against Israel and insinuations about Netanyahu’s political motives.

That is not journalistic caution. It is an outrageous distortion of a terrorist attack unfolding in plain sight. The facts could hardly have been clearer, yet NBC still managed to obscure the terrorists and shift the focus back onto Israel.

The attack was unmistakable. So was the bias.