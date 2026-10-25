‘Second Holocaust’ – Netanyahu publishes image of Tel Aviv annihilated in Iranian nuke attack

AI-generated image of Tel Aviv destroyed by an Iranian nuclear weapon, uploaded to Benjamin Netanyahu's X account. (X)

Two days before Knesset election, Netanyahu release AI-generated image of Tel Aviv vaporized in an Iranian nuclear attack, warning that Israel faces an existential threat.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday published an AI-generated image depicting a nuclear explosion vaporizing Tel Aviv, accompanying a warning that Israel could face a second Holocaust if Iran obtains nuclear weapons and the country elects a leader incapable of confronting the threat.

The post, published just two days before Israel’s October 27 election, featured a lengthy statement by political commentator and author Yuval Bloomberg, which Netanyahu shared on his official X.

“The State of Israel faces a real and tangible existential threat,” Bloomberg wrote. “If the Iranians obtain nuclear weapons, nothing else will matter anymore.”

The statement argued that Israel’s political controversies, including the Qatargate investigation, allegations involving Netanyahu adviser Jonatan Urich, the dispute over ultra-Orthodox military conscription and questions surrounding the warnings before Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack, were distracting the public from a far greater danger.

Bloomberg characterized the controversies as “one giant smokescreen,” arguing that their significance would disappear in the event of a nuclear attack on Israel.

“If two atomic bombs fall on central Israel, who will care about all these meaningless controversies?” he asked.

The post also emphasized what Bloomberg described as a limited opportunity to eliminate Iran’s nuclear threat while US President Donald Trump remains in the White House.

“We have two more years of Trump to finish the job in Iran,” he wrote, warning that a future American administration might be less willing to support Israeli military action.

Bloomberg argued that Israel needed a prime minister capable of maintaining close personal relations with Trump and resisting international pressure. He warned that electing a leader unable to complete the campaign against Iran could expose Israelis and their families to the danger of a “second Holocaust.”

The message was accompanied by an image showing a massive mushroom cloud rising over Tel Aviv, depicting an Iranian nuclear strike.

Netanyahu’s decision to promote the warning drew immediate criticism from opposition leaders, who accused him of using apocalyptic imagery to frighten voters in the final days of the campaign.

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, one of Netanyahu’s principal election rivals, denounced the publication as another attempt to manipulate public fears.

“Netanyahu, you’re hysterical,” Eisenkot wrote. “As in every election campaign, it’s the same method of lies and scare tactics.”

Eisenkot accused Netanyahu of threatening Israelis with images of mass destruction despite having failed to achieve his stated objectives in the war against Iran.

“You’ve failed. And in two days, the people of Israel will show you that at the ballot box,” he declared.

Democrats party chairman Yair Golan, a former deputy chief of staff of the IDF, also condemned the publication.

“I ask that he be kept away from social media. The man and those around him have lost it,” Golan wrote.

Golan accused Netanyahu of spreading panic as the election approached, pledging that a change of government would restore security and stability.