October 7 survivors, bereaved families to join live screening and discussion

Three years after October 7, survivors and bereaved families will come together for a live screening and Q&A, exploring how Israelis rebuilt their lives after tragedy.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli families whose lives were transformed by the October 7 attacks will be at the center of a special live online event Wednesday marking three years since the Hamas massacre.

The event, titled “We Chose Life,” will feature a live screening of the Moral Edge documentary Just Tell Me You’re Alive, followed immediately by a live studio discussion with families featured in the film and viewer participation.

Unlike many documentaries about October 7, Just Tell Me You’re Alive focuses primarily on what happened to its subjects after the attacks and the choices they made while confronting loss, trauma and dramatically changed lives.

The film follows seven Israeli families, including families of fallen Israelis as well as former hostages, each confronting a different aftermath of October 7.

Their stories include parents attempting to build new meaning after losing children, survivors confronting the lasting wounds of the war, and released hostages rebuilding their lives after captivity.

Among those featured is Jen Airley, whose son, Sgt. Binyamin Airley, was killed fighting Hamas terrorists in Gaza in November 2023.

Airley will open and close the special October 7 presentation of the documentary before the broadcast moves to the Moral Edge studio for a live conversation.

The film also tells the stories of former hostages Agam Berger and Daniella Gilboa, two of the five female IDF surveillance soldiers abducted from the Nahal Oz base on October 7 and later released from Hamas captivity.

Rather than concentrating on the atrocities themselves, the documentary examines a question facing each of its subjects: how does a person continue living after experiencing a loss that permanently divides life into “before” and “after”?

The families describe different answers, including faith, memorial projects, helping others, rebuilding family life and finding ways to transform personal tragedy into purpose.

The October 7 broadcast is also intended to be different from a traditional online film screening.

Viewers will watch the documentary simultaneously, after which the broadcast will transition directly to the studio for a live panel discussion. Viewers will also be able to participate in the conversation.

The event begins Wednesday, October 7, at 10am EDT / 5pm Israel time.

Access to the live screening and discussion is free with advance registration.