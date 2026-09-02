Iran launches retaliatory strikes against US assets in Middle East

A Sayyad 2 missile is fired by the Talash air defense system during drills in an undisclosed location in Iran, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP/Iranian Army)

Iran attacked U.S. positions in Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq and Bahrain, in a second retaliatory exchange.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran attacked American military assets and bases across the Middle East early Wednesday morning, marking the second tit-for-tat exchange of fire since a U.S. attack on Tuesday triggered an Iranian retaliation.

In Wednesday morning’s attacks, Iran struck U.S.-linked military assets in Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq and Bahrain, according to a statement issued by the Iranian military.

The Associated Press reported that an Iranian drone attack triggered a blaze in Kuwait City, while Bahrain issued a warning that it was working to intercept incoming Iranian drones.

Kuwait’s government press ministry said the fire occurred at a residential complex but was brought under control. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

In a separate statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have targeted American-linked assets in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region.

The attack “destroyed a maintenance center and technical equipment warehouses belonging to the U.S. military and destroying the U.S. spy balloon guidance system at the base,” the IRGC statement claimed.

According to the Jordanian army, 13 ballistic missiles were fired at a U.S. base in the Hashemite Kingdom on Tuesday. Ten of the projectiles were intercepted by Jordan’s missile defense system, while three struck open areas, causing no injuries or damage.

The attacks have also heightened concerns in Israel, which has repeatedly warned that it will respond directly to Iranian attacks against its territory.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Yediot Ahronot news outlet on Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Jerusalem was prepared to take action if Iran targeted the Jewish state.

Israel would “respond with great force, independently of anyone else,” should Iran attack, Katz said, indicating that Jerusalem would not require U.S. approval to respond.

“Our planes are ready to take off,” Katz added.