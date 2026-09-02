The USS Abraham Lincoln arrives in Thailand following its Middle East deployment

The U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln arrives at the port in Laem Chabang, Chonburi, Thailand, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

The visit marked the Lincoln’s first full port stop after 286 days at sea from the start of the deployment in 2025.

By The Associated Press

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier docked at a port in eastern Thailand on Wednesday after its grueling deployment in the Middle East.

Associated Press journalists watched the Lincoln, which is carrying about 5,000 service members, as it made its way into the Laem Chabang port in Chonburi province shortly after the destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. sailed past the area.

The ship had been supporting the U.S. war against Iran.

Its deployment included a record-setting uninterrupted time at sea of more than 250 days.

Concerns have grown about the Lincoln’s lengthy deployment following reports of deteriorating mental health among the crew and shortages of supplies, including food and hygiene products.

The U.S. Embassy in Bangkok confirmed the ship’s arrival in a statement Wednesday.

It said the Lincoln strike group arrived in Laem Chabang, while the destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. docked at the nearby port of Sriracha, and the guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls is in Map Ta Phut in the neighboring Rayong province.

The visit marked the Lincoln’s first full port stop after 286 days at sea from the start of the deployment in 2025, the statement said.

“Abraham Lincoln’s visit to Laem Chabang is a clear demonstration of our enduring commitment to our allies and partners in Thailand, and we are all very excited to make Thailand the first port visit on our historic deployment,” Capt. Dan Keeler, Abraham Lincoln’s commanding officer, said in the statement.

The usually Asia-based USS George Washington relieved the long-deployed Lincoln in the Middle East in August.

Many of the service members are expected to make a visit to Pattaya, a nearby popular beach town.

Thai officials have said the Lincoln’s stop would be for rest and recovery before returning to its U.S. base.

Pattaya officials said they welcomed the visit and the potential boost to the local economy.

Authorities said they are stepping up security to ensure a smooth visit.